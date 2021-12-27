Salem granted $2.4M for port

SALEM — The Port of Salem will receive more than $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for infrastructure improvement.

Salem’s port is one of the 25 coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports across the country that were awarded more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Dec. 23. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

The Port of Salem is set to receive $2,403,000 for improvements and enhancements of the deep-water berth, which is used for cruise-ship access, said Seth Lattrell, Port Authority deputy and planner. This project will include construction of two mooring devices, a new catwalk, revetment repair, utility upgrades, and pavement improvements.

Although the grant application was focused on the continued use of the Salem deep-water port infrastructure for cruise ships, it will be able to support the redevelopment of adjacent areas for an offshore wind port under a project announced by the Baker Administration this month, Lattrell said.

“I am extremely grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration, Secretary Buttigieg, our federal delegation, and all of the city staff who made this major funding award possible,” said Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll. “This grant will make possible major infrastructure improvements in the deep-water port on Salem Harbor, in anticipation of the upcoming use of the site for the Commonwealth Wind project and more. Combined with this month’s offshore-wind announcement, it is shaping up to be a truly transformative moment for Salem and the future of our vibrant waterfront.”

According to DOT, these grants are part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Port Action Plan, designed to strengthen supply chains to meet demand resulting from the rapid economic recovery over the past year and help address inflation pressures.

PIDP, which is now in its third year, supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to meet the nation’s freight transportation needs in the present and in future. In the fiscal year 2021, PIDP prioritized job creation, climate change, and environmental-justice impacts.

All PIDP grant-award recipients must comply with the Buy American Act.

