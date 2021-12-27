ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Fatal crash on snowy roads in Chesterfield Township leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- Slippery conditions may have played a part in a deadly crash in Macomb County on Monday morning.

According officials from the Chesterfield Township Police Department, a 63-year-old man from St. Clair County lost control of his SUV on Gratiot Avenue near 26 Mile Road.

He then crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into another SUV. The man died at the scene.

The 28-year-old woman driving the other SUV, along with her 2-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece, were all hurt. The three were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are currently in stable condition.

Authorities say the road was covered with snow and slush when the incident occurred, which may have led to the crash.

The investigation by Chesterfield Police is on-going.

Evelena Scott
3d ago

I know the 3 injured. They will recover; 2 of them with surgeries and the 2 year old was released already. My condolences to the family of the man who lost his life.

Di B
3d ago

They need to salt better I live off Gratiot a mile before Wadhams I have seen 3 accidents in 2 weeks. Quit being cheap and salt Gratiot BETTER

