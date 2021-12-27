Fatal crash on snowy roads in Chesterfield Township leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- Slippery conditions may have played a part in a deadly crash in Macomb County on Monday morning.

According officials from the Chesterfield Township Police Department, a 63-year-old man from St. Clair County lost control of his SUV on Gratiot Avenue near 26 Mile Road.

He then crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into another SUV. The man died at the scene.

The 28-year-old woman driving the other SUV, along with her 2-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece, were all hurt. The three were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are currently in stable condition.

Authorities say the road was covered with snow and slush when the incident occurred, which may have led to the crash.

The investigation by Chesterfield Police is on-going.