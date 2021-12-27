ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Eve becomes nightmare after head-on crash in Millington

By Mike Suriani
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Christmas Eve turned into a nightmare for a Memphis family with a popular eatery in Cooper-Young.

20-year-old Savannah Jeffrey, daughter of Kristie and Adam Jeffrey who own Imagine Vegan Cafe, was seriously injured in a head on crash in Millington.

Savannah Jeffrey
(Above) Pictures of the Christmas Eve crash show the carnage left after a head on crash on Highway 51 in Millington.

Anna Yancey, who is the General Manager of Imagine Vegan Cafe, said phones have been ringing off the hook with calls from concerned friends and patrons wanting to know about Savannah Jeffrey’s condition and how the terrible crash happened.

Yancey said family members were in two separate vehicles returning to Memphis from visiting in-laws in Kentucky. She said the Jeffreys were southbound on Highway 51 when a northbound GMC envoy swerved into the path of the van driven by Adam Jeffrey.

“The family was in front in a van and Savannah and her boyfriend were following in a car behind them,” Yancey said. “Adam swerved out of the way at the last second and Savannah only had enough time to cut her wheel … there was no time to move. She was hit basically head on.”

According to a police accident report, the driver of the GMC, a 31-year-old Millington woman, was cited for driving on a suspended license and without insurance. Police said she was driving with a “breath intoxilock” on her vehicle’s ignition, but performed well on a field sobriety test and was not cited for DUI.

The crash left Savannah with too many injuries to name.

“As terrible as this is, we have a lot of things to be grateful for because her torso, her head and her neck…those are okay. But she has a tremendous amount of broken bones. She has broken bones in every limb and both of her hips are broken.”

Savannah’s mom dad and four siblings in the van were not injured.

The Jeffrey’s are well known in Cooper-Young where Yancey said Savannah has touched many lives.

“She’s just a really, really loving, kind, generous person.”

Yancey said it will be a long road to recovery for the 20-year-old

“It’s just a miracle that Savannah is alive and she will be okay,” she said.

The family has started two fundraisers to fund Savannah’s recovery. If you would like to contribute, you can donate to their Caring Bridge fundraiser here or visit their GoFundMe page .

Note: This story was updated with information from a police crash report.

Comments / 9

Nancy Mateo
2d ago

Our sincere prayers and encouragement for a miracle and remarkable recovery that only Our Lord can provide. She will recover from this and be stronger than ever!! God Bless you all 🙏❤

Cait&Jess
2d ago

Can’t imagine watching and witnessing my child being hit head-on. That’s so crazy. Sending all my love and prayers to the family!!! But I need to know, how’s her boyfriend!? Was he injured?? Is he ok?? Ugh!! Bless their hearts!!

