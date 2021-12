Main Street in Downtown Windsor is getting ready to welcome the third location of a hot spot known for it's whiskeys and pints of bacon. William Oliver's is on it's way to the Town of Windsor, joining Betta Gumbo in a recent trend of expansions into the Town. This is great news, in my opinion. The more the merrier, I say, when it comes to Windsor and Downtown, and William Oliver's is going to fit right in.

