ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Virginia Parole Board and the way it operates could soon be very different

By Name
virginiapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

On the campaign trail, Glenn Youngkin vowed to...

virginiapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

George Floyd Clemency Recommendation Withdrawn By Parole Board

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is withdrawing a posthumous clemency recommendation for George Floyd. According to the Governor's Office, Floyd is one of 25 people to have their clemency recommendations withdrawn due to procedural errors. Press Secretary Renae Eze said the board will review and resolve the errors to bring them in compliance with the rules. Governor Greg Abbott granted full pardons to eight Texans yesterday in his annual holiday tradition.
POLITICS
digboston.com

THE MASSACHUSETTS PAROLE BOARD HAS A TRANSPARENCY PROBLEM

From secret hiring practices to a revolving door of political appointees, the Mass Parole Board is a “black hole,” and “lives are at risk.”. In the spring of 2021, Ms. Smith, whose name has been changed for this article, heard from a friend that there was a vacancy on the Massachusetts Parole Board. Board member Karen McCarthy, a former prosecutor, had left in March 2021 after a tumultuous nomination process in June 2019. McCarthy served less than two years on a board stacked with others who, like her, had a background in law enforcement. Board members in Mass are appointed by the governor for five-year terms and only one member currently has both experience and training in psychology.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
thisweekinworcester.com

MA Parole Board Required Medication Brand for Addicts

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts reached a settlement agreement that resolves allegations the Massachusetts Parole Board discriminated against prospective parolees with Substance Abuse Disorder in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Parole Board had a prior practice...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
slocounty.ca.gov

District Attorney urges Governor to reverse the Parole Board’s granting parole to Jason Adam Greenwell for the brutal 2010 murder of Dystiny Myers

District Attorney Dan Dow writes letter to Governor Newsom urging him to exercise his authority to review and reverse a parole board’s decision last month to grant convicted murderer Jason Greenwell parole despite objections. On November 18, 2021, a two-person panel of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Parole Board
wfxrtv.com

Retail marijuana sales could bud in Virginia as soon as 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The General Assembly’s Cannabis Oversight Commission has agreed to recommend that Virginia speed up the timeline for retail sales of recreational marijuana to 2023. Under a Democratic-controlled state legislature, Virginia legalized simple possession and limited home cultivation for adults earlier this year. However, retail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy