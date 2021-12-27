ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Wall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Times Daily

A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly below their all-time highs Thursday as stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the final minutes of trading on Wall Street. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a record high Wednesday, was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks open slightly higher; S&P 500, Dow hover near records

Stocks are opening with slight gains on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just above the latest record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading, led by gains in banks, health care and industrial companies, and the Dow was up 0.5%. Technology stocks lagged the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq was little changed. European markets were also modestly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 1.54%.
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies

Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data on the jobs front. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 1:43 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 2.67% to $247.88 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. The stock's rise snapped a six-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $249.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,413.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. Amazon.com Inc. closed $359.86 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Palantir's Stock Fared Against Competition This Year

In this segment of Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 7, Fool contributor Lou Whiteman discusses the performance of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock over the past year in relation to three other defense IT firms. Lou Whiteman: Boy, did it have a reception. It went public first day of trading, Sept....
STOCKS
Deadline

Media Stocks Rebound Tuesday After Omicron Selloff; Dow, Major Indexes Higher

UPDATED with Tuesday morning turnaround: Markets and media shares rallied Tuesday after a scary dip the day before on Omicron jitters. The Dow is up 300 points and other indexes are trending higher as well in morning trade with media stocks looking strong. Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Fox and Lionsgate were all solidly in the green. Exhibitors and movie theater advertising platform National CineMedia were up as well, reaping the benefits a day late of the spectacular box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Imax is up 3.3%, AMC Entertainment by 2%, Cinemark by 3.7%, Marcus by 4.5% and NCMI 5.3%. The...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Fed Decision Sparks Volatile Week for Major Indexes

Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.
STOCKS

