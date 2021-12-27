How major US stock indexes fared Monday

UPDATED with Tuesday morning turnaround: Markets and media shares rallied Tuesday after a scary dip the day before on Omicron jitters. The Dow is up 300 points and other indexes are trending higher as well in morning trade with media stocks looking strong.
Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Fox and Lionsgate were all solidly in the green. Exhibitors and movie theater advertising platform National CineMedia were up as well, reaping the benefits a day late of the spectacular box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Imax is up 3.3%, AMC Entertainment by 2%, Cinemark by 3.7%, Marcus by 4.5% and NCMI 5.3%.
The...
