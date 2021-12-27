ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Despite two agonizing losses in six days, a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Stefanski Browns#Ap
New York Post

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, says Browns QB has been getting death threats

The wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed Tuesday that the former first-overall pick has been the target of death threats. In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Emily Mayfield stated that the hate aimed at her husband “never ceases to amaze me,” and that she hopes those behind the cruel messages “can find some happiness so [they] can stop trying to steal it from others.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, Emily Mayfield, the wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared that her husband has been the target of threats on his life during the course of the 2021 season. “The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Loss Underscores Browns Deficiencies

Cleveland has dealt with various deficiencies all season, and their loss to Green Bay underscored where they need to improve after the season. The Browns still have everything in front of them. With two weeks left in the regular season, they could win the division and move onto the postseason, though the math would tell you the odds aren't great.
NFL
Cleveland.com

A look back at the Browns’ close losses in 2021: What were the deciding moments?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s do-or-die time for the Cleveland Browns entering their Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 7-8, Cleveland still has a shot to win the AFC North if it wins its last two games against the Steelers and Bengals. Of course, the Browns no longer control their own playoff destiny. They need to get some help from the Chiefs (against the Bengals) and Rams (against the Ravens) Sunday to be in the driver’s seat heading into the final week of the season.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy