Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
The wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed Tuesday that the former first-overall pick has been the target of death threats. In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Emily Mayfield stated that the hate aimed at her husband “never ceases to amaze me,” and that she hopes those behind the cruel messages “can find some happiness so [they] can stop trying to steal it from others.”
With only two games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you could say the same thing about the Cleveland Browns. These two teams square off on Sunday hanging by the slimmest of threads that they could sneak into the playoffs. Here is...
Actually, I'm kind of jumping the gun here because it's not 2022 yet, but it will be on Sunday when Week 17 kicks off. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, I feel like now is a good time to talk about resolutions and if you guys are like me, I'm sure you've been dying to know what Bill Belichick's resolution is going to be, so let's find out.
Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
Cleveland has dealt with various deficiencies all season, and their loss to Green Bay underscored where they need to improve after the season. The Browns still have everything in front of them. With two weeks left in the regular season, they could win the division and move onto the postseason, though the math would tell you the odds aren't great.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s do-or-die time for the Cleveland Browns entering their Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 7-8, Cleveland still has a shot to win the AFC North if it wins its last two games against the Steelers and Bengals. Of course, the Browns no longer control their own playoff destiny. They need to get some help from the Chiefs (against the Bengals) and Rams (against the Ravens) Sunday to be in the driver’s seat heading into the final week of the season.
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Browns need to move off Baker Mayfield after this season or risk triggering a disillusioned Cleveland locker room that knows Mayfield can’t lead the team to the Promised Land.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
