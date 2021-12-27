ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Santa Anita Cancels Thursday Race Program Ahead of Winter Storm

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7A9B_0dWz6wbS00
Photo: Getty Images

ARCADIA (CNS) - With another significant rainstorm taking aim at the Southland, Santa Park today canceled its scheduled Thursday racing program.

The track, which normally runs races Friday through Sunday, was running a special post-holiday program on Monday but will be dark Tuesday and Wednesday, as scheduled, as well as on Thursday, which was another bonus racing day.

Live racing will return Friday with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m.

Three turf stakes races that had been scheduled for Thursday were moved to the weekend, with the weather forecast improved.

The Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel will now be run on Saturday, with two races featuring 2-year-olds, the Eddie Logan and the Blue Norther, now scheduled for Sunday, track officials said.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa. “As we’ve been saying for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
foxla.com

Series of winter storms blast western US with more snow ahead

A series of winter storms brought heavy snow and closed key highways in parts of the western United States, with forecasters warning of more wintry weather ahead. Accumulating snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds were forecast for the western U.S. and northern Plains through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service — which added that a "wintry mixture" was also expected to move into portions of the Northeast throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Anita#Race Card#Winter Storm
Daily News

Winter storm cancels Tuesday paper deliveries

Due to the winter storm, our Daily News edition will not be published or delivered tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 28. Our office is closed today, Monday, Dec. 27, due to the storm. The News Monitor will also not be delivered Tuesday, but will be printed later this week for delivery. Look...
ENVIRONMENT
fox32chicago.com

Seasonal temps return Wednesday ahead of potential weekend winter storm

CHICAGO - Peaks of sun today and tomorrow but mostly cloudy skies overall. More seasonal today with highs in the lower to middle 30s then upper 30s tomorrow and lower 40s Friday. A potentially major winter storm could impact us beginning Friday night. Mixed precipitation early Saturday could change over...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy