Santa Anita Cancels Thursday Race Program Ahead of Winter Storm
ARCADIA (CNS) - With another significant rainstorm taking aim at the Southland, Santa Park today canceled its scheduled Thursday racing program.
The track, which normally runs races Friday through Sunday, was running a special post-holiday program on Monday but will be dark Tuesday and Wednesday, as scheduled, as well as on Thursday, which was another bonus racing day.
Live racing will return Friday with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m.
Three turf stakes races that had been scheduled for Thursday were moved to the weekend, with the weather forecast improved.
The Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel will now be run on Saturday, with two races featuring 2-year-olds, the Eddie Logan and the Blue Norther, now scheduled for Sunday, track officials said.
Photo: Getty Images
