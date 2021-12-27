Santa Anita Cancels Thursday Race Program Ahead of Winter Storm

Photo: Getty Images

ARCADIA (CNS) - With another significant rainstorm taking aim at the Southland, Santa Park today canceled its scheduled Thursday racing program.

The track, which normally runs races Friday through Sunday, was running a special post-holiday program on Monday but will be dark Tuesday and Wednesday, as scheduled, as well as on Thursday, which was another bonus racing day.

Live racing will return Friday with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m.

Three turf stakes races that had been scheduled for Thursday were moved to the weekend, with the weather forecast improved.

The Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel will now be run on Saturday, with two races featuring 2-year-olds, the Eddie Logan and the Blue Norther, now scheduled for Sunday, track officials said.

