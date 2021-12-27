ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Nate Herbig: Dealing with knee injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Herbig sprained his knee Sunday against the Giants according to head coach...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Eagles' Nate Herbig: Upgraded to full participation

Herbig (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday. Herbig suffered a knee sprain against the Giants on Sunday, though he was a limited practice participant Wednesday before his upgraded status Thursday. He should be in line to return to his role starting at right guard Sunday at Washington.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
State
Washington State
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
#Eagles#American Football#Giants#The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

John Madden dies at 85: Five things you probably didn't know about the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster

On Jan. 9, 1977, John Madden was hoisted up by his players after the Raiders won their first Super Bowl. And while he reached the summit of his profession at age 40, Madden was still in the early stages of an unparalleled football career that included 10 years as an NFL head coach and 30 additional years in broadcasting. Madden is also the name behind the most iconic football video game of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s What Josh Allen Got His Friends For Christmas

Well, it is good to be friends with Josh Allen, huh?. And when we say friends, we mean teammates. It is pretty cusomary for quarterbacks in the National Football Leauge to buy their offensive line or wide receivers gifts for Christmas or at the end of the year and it looks like Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs a good present this year.
NFL
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter Dead at 44

Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, the network announced. He was 44 years old. Dickerson died of complications from colon cancer. This comes two years after Dickerson's wife Caitlin died due to complications from melanoma. This also comes one year after ESPN Atlanta Falcons reported Vaughn McClure died at the age of 48.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs DC Has Telling Comment About QB Joe Burrow

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale lit a fire under Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by taking a subtle shot at him prior to last weekend’s game. “Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow],” Martindale said when asked if the Ravens’ defense would defend Burrow the way they defended Rodgers.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Another Clue Dan Quinn Will Be The Bears' Next Coach?

We received some pretty big news yesterday about general manager Ryan Pace and a choice he wasn't allowed to make when he was first hired by the Chicago Bears. That was hiring his first head coach. Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly revealed while on 670 The Score that Pace...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
NFL

