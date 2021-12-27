34-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In El Monte

Photo: Getty Images

EL MONTE (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot early today in South El Monte.

The shooting occurred at about 12:50 a.m. on the 2600 block of Gage Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

El Monte Police Department responded to the location and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, she said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Schrader said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting the El Monte Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.