ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

34-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In El Monte

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9pk7_0dWz6fqL00

Photo: Getty Images

EL MONTE (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot early today in South El Monte.

The shooting occurred at about 12:50 a.m. on the 2600 block of Gage Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

El Monte Police Department responded to the location and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, she said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Schrader said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting the El Monte Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
South El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
South El Monte, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Police#Sheriff#Homicide Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy