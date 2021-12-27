ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh enjoyed watching Sunday's game from afar, but plans on returning this week

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy8ks_0dWz6bJR00

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says he’s “trending up” and hopes to return to the Jets in person sometime this week, with eyes on coaching Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

“I feel great; my numbers have been trending up for a couple days, and hopefully I can get back here in the next day or two,” Saleh smiled on a Zoom call with the media Monday.

According to the head coach, his entire week consisted of going to the team facility to test, and then maybe getting a meal before heading right back to his hotel room to quarantine.

“Maybe I could go for a meal or Scar would bring up a plate for me, but that was it,” Saleh said. “I missed Christmas with the kiddos, but they’re healthy and happy so that’s all that matters.”

Saleh wasn’t there for the Jets’ win over Jacksonville on Sunday, but he did watch the game…albeit with some spoilers, as he was on FaceTime with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (brother of Jets offensive coordinator Mike) and Matt’s feed was slightly ahead.

A situation that came to a head when Conor McDermott scored his big man touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play to put the Jets up for good late in the fourth quarter.

“We were watching the game at the same time but he was like five seconds ahead, and I was yelling at him to stop telling me what was happening,” Saleh said. “I could tell something happened because he was like ‘ooh!’ so when he caught it, I was just laughing like I couldn’t believe it happened.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Jets team gear

Saleh also got to see what he called Zach Wilson’s best throw of the season, the third-and-nine toss to Braxton Berrios late that helped set up the final field goal, as well as quite a few other impressive plays from his rookie quarterback.

“Not some gaudy passing numbers, but he made some very good throws, and I’ll argue that the third-down pass to Berrios was the best throw he made all season,” Saleh said. “It was a clutch throw and catch on a critical down to keep the chains moving. Zach’s decision-making has been fantastic, and his off-schedule playmaking is improving and starting to look natural.”

All in all, Saleh ran a range of emotions watching the game from his hotel room, but all was well that ended well.

“It was frustrating to have to watch from my little cubby here, and not being there,” Saleh said. “It seemed like an awesome game where guys played their butts off, but it was awesome to see the ending. It was a weird experience, but it was a cool experience because we won.”

No noise complaints from other patrons in his hotel, Saleh joked, but he was pumped not only for the win, but also for the Jets getting it despite all of the COVID complications surrounding the team.

“With all the adversity and the amount of movement and lack of continuity, they did great. It’s exactly what I think of professional players, who went about their business the way they needed to,” Saleh said. “Their effort was a really cool thing to see, and it’s a testament to this group in the locker room. It’s definitely something to build off of.”

Saleh’s return this Sunday will be one of many for the Jets, as the head coach announced that seven players – including John Franklin-Myers and Foley Fotukasi – should come off the COVID list early this week, and he expects Michael Carter II and Ashtyn Davis to join them later in the week.

His return also likely means the end of Ron Middleton’s tenure as acting head coach, although Saleh is stoked that it ends with a 1-0 record.

“I thought he did a wonderful job upholding the game plan and being aggressive. I loved it all,” Saleh said. “A couple things didn’t work, but I thought he did a great job.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Jets feed off Ron Middleton’s energy in Robert Saleh’s absence

Be a professional. Handle your business. You never know when your opportunity is going to come. Those were a few of the messages Jets interim coach Ron Middleton preached to players leading up to and throughout Sunday’s 26-21 win against Jacksonville. With 20 players and head coach Robert Saleh out with COVID-19, there were a lot of moving pieces for an already struggling Jets lineup to deal with.
NFL
National football post

Jets coach Robert Saleh clears COVID protocols

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh returned to work Wednesday after clearing COVID-19 protocols. “It’s like the first day of school,” Saleh told reporters. “I’m ready to go another 18 weeks.”. Saleh, 42, tested positive on Dec. 22 and missed the Jets’ 26-21 defeat of the...
NFL
jetnation.com

Saleh Returns & 6 Players Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jets played with a depleted roster last week and on Wednesday the team announced that several players are returning to the active roster. Robert Saleh has also been cleared and returned to the facility. He told reporters he cleared around 7pm on Tuesday night, “but by then I was already knee deep in work, so it wasn’t worth packing up all the equipment”. So he returned to the facility on Wednesday morning.
NFL
NFL

Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

The New York Jets enjoyed a rare Victory Monday to start the week, and things got even better Wednesday when their coach returned to action. Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. Without Saleh, the Jets took down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21, and now that Saleh has returned, he's ready to fly this plane through the month of May.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Afar#Packers#American Football
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy