ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Mekhi Becton unlikely to return this season 'barring a miracle'

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9jXz_0dWz6aQi00

Apparently, it’s going to take a “miracle” for Mekhi Becton’s second NFL season to not be over.

In a virtual version of his usual day-after media session Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Becton is simply not healing as fast as hoped or anticipated after undergoing knee surgery in September, and “barring a miracle,” it’s unlikely Becton will play in the Jets’ final two games.

The head coach is “holding out hope,” as Becton has been working out apart from the team, but as he has yet to actually return to practice, it seems as if Week 1 will be Becton’s only action this season.

“Barring a miracle, right now, he’s probably not going to be here this week, and barring anything changing…we’re not ruling him out, but something is going to have to change,” Saleh admitted.

Becton was injured on what was Jets QB Zach Wilson's first touchdown pass in the second half of their season opener, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Sept. 21 to repair a partial dislocation of his right kneecap and damage to his MCL and cartilage. His initial recovery timeline was four to eight weeks, but when the high end of that timeline came and went in mid-November, there was still no indication the tackle was anywhere near ready to return.

Saleh has been asked repeatedly over the last few weeks and continues to give some variation of “no update,” but now, it looks like no news isn’t good news.

“You have a surgery, you’re expecting the time frame as you go through the healing process…but he’s a big man and everyone heals differently,” Saleh said. “There was no bad surgery or anything wrong with his rehab process, just the timeline we were anticipating isn’t exactly happening.”

Overall, 2021 has been an injury-filled calendar year for Becton, who missed most of OTAs this spring and summer dealing with plantar fasciitis, and then was questionable for Week 1 after suffering a concussion late in the preseason. Beyond that, he has also raised some questions about his conditioning, although Saleh has often said just because Becton is a sizable man doesn’t mean he’s out of shape.

“He is a very big man, and everyone heals differently. He had a little cleanup and it didn’t go the way we expected, but that doesn’t mean setbacks,” Saleh said. “He’s still working and putting in the effort. If we’re unable to get him back for next week, I know he’ll be back for 2022 and ready to roll. But it’s not a setback or laziness, it’s a matter of everybody’s body heals differently.”

George Fant has performed well at left tackle in Becton’s absence, but Saleh isn’t thinking about possibly moving Becton to right tackle or having a contingency plan because the former first-round pick is proving to be injury prone.

“Not yet. Obviously you always want to have good backups, so you’re always cognizant of contingency plans because you want a backup to be able to step in and play at a high level,” Saleh said, “but I’m not going to label him injury-prone. Sometimes it’s just a string of bad luck, but this will be a big offseason for him. In terms of getting his mind and body right so he’s able to have full OTAs and training camp and can come into the season and dominate the way we expect.”

The Jets will also be without center Connor McGovern and tight end Trevon Wesco for their final two games as well, with Saleh saying that McGovern suffered an MCL injury to his knee late in Sunday’s game. Wesco also suffered a knee injury in that game, and both were placed on injured reserve Monday afternoon to officially end their seasons.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Concussion#American Football#Mcl
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy