ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

1887 time capsule found inside Robert E. Lee Monument

By Nicole McMullin, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHr2a_0dWz6XjP00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Crews working at the former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia located what they believe is a time capsule from 1887, according to Brian Dickerson with Dickerson Construction.

The copper time capsule was found at 11:41 a.m. and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as another time capsule opened last week, according to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Ridgway said the copper time capsule was located in the northeast corner of the statue’s pedestal under the capstone and that it has been sitting in acidic water for a while. They have not yet seen an inscription on the box.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted , “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it—stay tuned for next steps! (Won’t be opened today)”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMIG3_0dWz6XjP00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098ORc_0dWz6XjP00
    View of the time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MND1_0dWz6XjP00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyOVg_0dWz6XjP00
    The 1887 time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

The time capsule opened last week was not the one referenced in historical documents.

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument

A Richmond Magazine article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside, including an irreplaceable artifact related to President Abraham Lincoln.

The Robert E. Lee Monument was the largest Confederate statue in the United States and the last to be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue in September 2021. Although the state announced its intentions to remove the statue in 2020 , the plans were embroiled in legal disputes for more than a year before the Virginia Supreme Court sided with Gov. Northam and cleared the way for the statue’s removal.

Gov. Northam announced on Dec. 17 that construction crews removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue had located the historic time capsule. A previous effort to locate the vessel in September of this year was not successful and after a full day of searching, work crews abandoned their efforts and proceeded to move forward with a plan to bury a new time capsule.

The items in the new time capsule are the result of a statewide effort to include images and artifacts relevant to our time – an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, an Equal Rights Amendment sash and a photo of a Black ballerina posed in front of the Robert E. Lee Monument.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiyCL_0dWz6XjP00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BI7M_0dWz6XjP00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjBSb_0dWz6XjP00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lnsm_0dWz6XjP00
    Time capsule

Ridgeway said that the capstone weighed 3,000 pounds and 632 stones were removed, tagged and will be preserved. She also noted that the governor’s office will coordinate the time capsule’s opening.

WRIC’s Sabrina Shutters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Wednesday high school basketball

Mauldin claimed the title in its bracket at the Poinsettia Classic. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Academic Magnet 49, Charleston Charter 43 Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42 Boiling Springs 58, Gaffney 45 Brookland-Cayce 58, Berea 54, OT Broome 62, Pickens 39 Carmel Christian, N.C. 66, W.J. Keenan 55 Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 58, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Ridgeway, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSPA 7News

How SC is keeping new teachers in the profession

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — In 2021, school districts in South Carolina reported fewer early career teacher departures compared to 2020. This is according to the latest educator supply and demand report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA). The CERRA report shows 35% of all teachers who left their jobs this year […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Time Capsule#Dickerson Construction#Richmond Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WSPA 7News

Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as S Carolina wins Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.
NFL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy