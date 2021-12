The ETF industry has been growing at a torrential pace in 2021, with the vast majority of new funds coming online under active management. In the past two years alone, actively managed ETFs have made up nearly 60% of all new ETFs, while AUM within active ETFs has more than tripled, according to Dividend.com. With active funds continuing to take the lion’s share of launches in 2022, here are three big trends to watch for in the new year.

