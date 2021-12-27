ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to Miami. New rules restrict access for players, media for College Football Playoff.

AJC Dawgs Reporter Chip Towers stopped by Dukes& Bell Monday from Miami to discuss the state of the team and the College Football Playoff as Championship Week begins! He discussed the media access being restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That kind of stuff (media restriction) never surprises me.
You kind of saw it coming a couple of days ago but apparently the CFP Committee gave the respective teams (an out). Normally at these Bowl Games, these media appearances are required, it’s kind of the cost of doing business.”

He adds that because of these concerns, the fans are affected and might not know it.

“What we do is for them (the fans) but it’s about winning.
It’s about being sure that Michigan does not hear anything and vise-versa. And that’s not different than how things are in Athens.

