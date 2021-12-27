ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

5 phrases that prove Carrie Fisher was a brave 'princess'

By March Violante
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFItq_0dWz4SFM00

Carrie Fisher , the actress who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, passed away a few years ago after battling the aftermath of a heart attack.

I cannot express the depth of my pain in that moment. Like many others, Leia was my first heroine . The model I aspired to since I was a child. Beyond the criticism that people who are not followers of Star Wars can make me, no one can deny that the leader of the Rebellion was a great example for a 5-year-old girl to follow.

The real-life Carrie was also a great role model. Certainly, she had to deal with bipolar disorder from a very young age, which led to her becoming dependent on drugs for a few years. He would later recover and use his experience with complete frankness to give a voice to people living with mental illness. Already in her maturity, she would become a tireless warrior for women's rights.

I am sure that his most famous character was the first heroine of many entrepreneurs. Leia embodied the strength to face with integrity the most terrible circumstances that many of us would like to have when starting a business. That is why, and as a simple but very personal tribute, I want to collect some of Fisher's phrases that have inspired me the most, since they show that you can be brave on a day-to-day basis, facing personal demons.

1. “I had to be the only girl in a fantasy full of men. A great opportunity for a woman "

via GIPHY

Fisher became a strong advocate for women's rights in the later years of her life and understood the power Princess Leia had to inspire little girls. What's more, he used to say that if you had to stay linked to a character forever, there was no other better than the leader of the Galactic Rebellion.

2. “Since I was born into a public family, I never had a private life. I prefer to tell my experiences as I lived them "

via GIPHY

This is how Fisher explained his different books and plays that talk about mental problems. She used to say that recounting her experiences freed her, prevented others from taking over the details of her life, and made shame insignificant.

3. "I feel very sane about how crazy I am"

via GIPHY

The actress went through a very dark period in the 1980s, when she was addicted to sleeping pills. He even ended up in the hospital for an overdose in 1985. The experience helped him to write several books and even plays.

4. "Living as a manic-depressive requires a lot of balls"

via GIPHY

This is how he expressed it in his book Wishful Drinking, in which he tried to give a more human face to a complex mental illness and remove the taboo that exists around it. He used to say that running day-to-day despite having the condition was "something to be very proud of, not ashamed of."

5. "I am Princess Leia, no matter what."

via GIPHY

Fisher used to say that no one was going to remember that he wrote several books or that he was in When Harry met Sally and that if he wanted a table in a restaurant he would always turn to his character. In many of her writings the actress spoke of how difficult it was to accept that she only looked like Leia and that she was the famous one, not Carrie.

Comments / 0

Related
moviesinfocus.com

Remembering Carrie Fisher

The great Carrie Fisher will forever be associated with the Star Wars movies. After all, Fisher played the iconic Princess Leia across six films in the George Lucas originated franchise. However, there was much more to Fisher than that one role. She was also a best-selling author, a highly paid script doctor – and one hell of a raconteur.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Princess Leia Remains a Truly Iconic Character, But Carrie Fisher's Greatest Role Was Herself

There are so few true icons. "Iconic" is a word that gets thrown around haphazardly, having become interchangeable with any word that connotes fame and losing its primary definition as something inspiring unflagging, uncritical devotion. Yet Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia fits the bill. When every other movie and TV show these days is a spin-off, a reboot, a remake, the mass-entertainment moments that resonate as singular are becoming increasingly rare. Even fewer and more far between are truly memorable characters, ones that transcend their respective medium and end up seared into the pop culture lexicon. Fisher, who died five years ago, became one of the most recognizable people...
CELEBRITIES
sunnysidesun.com

Billie Lourd opens up on grief five years after mum Carrie Fisher's death

Billie Lourd has described her grief over Carrie Fisher's death as a "multi course meal with many complicated ingredients". The 19-year-old actress - whose late mother died aged 60 on December 27, 2016 - paid tribute to the 'Star Wars' icon on the anniversary of her passing and revealed everyone deals with things as their own pace.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher in Deeply Honest Message About Grief

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother, Carrie Fisher, five years after her death. In an Instagram post shared on "the 27th here down unda" -- Lourd celebrated Christmas in Australia with fiancé Austen Rydell and their 15-month-old son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell -- the actress opened up about her grief as she marked the fifth anniversary of the "Star Wars" icon's passing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Fisher
Newsday

Billie Lourd remembers mom, Carrie Fisher, on 5th anniversary of her death

Billie Lourd remembers "Momby," the name she had for her mother, Carrie Fisher. Monday marked the fifth anniversary of Fisher's death at 60, which was followed a day later by the death of the "Star Wars" actor's' mother — and Lourd's grandmother — Debbie Reynolds at 84. On Sunday, Lourd commemorated the occasion by posting on Instagram a childhood photo of herself with her mom next to a koala.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Wishful Drinking Gives Us Carrie Fisher's Life Lessons

The Special: "Wishful Drinking" The Pitch: Five years ago today, a light went out in the world. Carrie Fisher — mental health advocate, writer, actor, and my personal hero — died at the age of 60. Her impact on the world cannot be overstated, as she helped pave the way for feminism in fandom, worked to shatter the stigma surrounding mental illness, and contributed to some of the greatest movies of all time. In addition to playing Princess Leia...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Drugs#The Galactic Rebellion
Mental_Floss

Carrie Fisher Could Have Played Sandy in Grease

Before Grease director Randal Kleiser cast Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, he considered a number of other actresses for the part. One of them was Carrie Fisher. Kleiser and George Lucas had known each other as students at the University of Southern California; in 1966, Kleiser had even starred in a short film of Lucas’s called Freiheit. While Kleiser was still in the planning stages for Grease, Lucas was hard at work directing another movie: Star Wars. He shared some rushes—unedited footage from the film shoot, also known as “dailies”—with Kleiser in case Fisher was a good match for the starring role in his high school musical.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Honors "Our Princess" Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away back in 2016 and, while she may be gone, she is long from being forgotten, with co-star Mark Hamill taking to Twitter to honor the anniversary of her passing with a tribute from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rian Johnson-directed film marked the last Star Wars production that Fisher took part in, though passed away before its release, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker utilizing unseen footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to offer a sendoff for the character, in addition to her daughter Billie Lourd filming scenes as a stand-in for a younger Leia.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, 29, Shares Eloquent Message About Grief on the 5th Anniversary of the ‘Star Wars’ Legend’s Passing: ‘Sending All My Strength to Anyone in the Grief Gang’

Billie Lourd, 29, daughter of the late Stars Wars legend Carrie Fisher, shared a touching tribute to her mother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Lourd poured her emotion into a song, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song Landslide, which reminds her of her mom. For those coping...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy