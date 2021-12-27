ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why the Need for Innovation in Commercial Real Estate Will Only Increase With Time

By Robert Finlay
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGoHU_0dWz4QTu00

Every businessperson understands that innovation is essential. In commercial real estate, however, this principle is especially true. Since early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic rocked the commercial real estate world, professionals in the industry came up with innovative ideas for not only surviving, but thriving. That kind of cutting-edge innovation will become more and more necessary in the future of the industry.

Real-estate professionals who want to thrive in the long term will have to become the most innovative in their field. Each year, the need for innovation only grows stronger. Luckily, the commercial real estate industry is capable of keeping up.

Sustainability needs will increase every year

As climate change causes harsher weather and the world races to become more and more sustainable, the commercial real estate industry will have to do its part. Both investors and tenants will be looking for companies with strong sustainability metrics.

Real-estate professionals will also need to find ways to keep up with new sustainability initiatives to remain profitable. A 2020 study found 40 percent of real-estate professionals saw increasing demand for sustainability among tenants, while 47 percent had seen increasing sustainability demand among investors.

As advancements in sustainability technology improve, real-estate professionals are likely to lose both investors and tenants to their competitors if they can’t quickly implement the latest tech.

Additionally, the requirements for sustainability may increase over time. Many U.S. states have implemented laws requiring commercial buildings to meet certain standards. California passed a law requiring new buildings to operate through solar power.

If you’re operating an older building that does not use solar power, you’ll soon be competing with solar-powered buildings, as consumer trends suggest that tenants will be more likely to choose the solar-powered options.

Other sustainability initiatives require companies to pay large fines if they do not meet certain standards. Failure to keep up with these standards could have a huge impact on the profitability of your investment. As the world’s goals for sustainability become more and more ambitious, real-estate professionals will have to become ambitious as well.

Related: Build Sustainability Around Your People, Not Just Your Office

The cultural shifts from the pandemic require

A 2020 report from commercial real estate company JLL found four main factors are impacting the change in need for office space: remote work, office design, commuting patterns and technology.

Many people expected remote work to change the commercial real estate industry — however, some of the changes are unexpected. Rather than everyone working at home, many companies are only partially remote. This requires office space to be optimized for video calls. The traditional open floor plan makes video calls more difficult, so office spaces will require more enclosed space than before.

Additionally, there will be greater demand for smaller offices, as companies have fewer employees on site. This allows commercial real estate investors to divide up their buildings and provide smaller spaces to a greater number of tenants.

Commuting patterns are also shifting. During the pandemic, many people moved away from cities and toward more suburban or rural areas. This means there will be more demand for office space in these areas.  Commercial real estate investors should look at less centralized locations for their new investments.

Demand for multi-functional places will require creativity

One of the largest upcoming trends in the commercial real-estate industry is the need for multifunctional buildings. As consumer trends shift, real-estate professionals will have to be creative to create buildings that can operate in many ways.

Coworking spaces will be especially popular as remote work continues, but remote workers will also want to be near others during the workday. It’s not enough to simply call a former traditional office space a coworking space and expect customers to come flocking.

To be profitable, you must take into consideration the interests of workers. They’re looking to be social, but not distracted. Unlike in traditional office spaces, employees don’t have to be in coworking spaces, so your space must be enticing enough that people choose to be.

Successful commercial real estate buildings of the future will likely have the capability for tenants to rent office space, retail stores, yoga studios, salons and any other type of business. Often these buildings may even include residential living. Real-estate investors should look at investing in properties where mixed-use is an option because it will be the most profitable.

Related: The Emerging Trend of Smart Home Technology in Real Estate

Automation technology will be a requirement

Automation technology will continue to advance in the coming years. It’s not enough to adopt technology that is already available and stop paying attention as new technology enters the market. Commercial real estate professionals will have to remain ahead of the curve in adopting new advancements in automation technology to compete.

The most successful real-estate companies to date have implemented new technology before their competitors. As the rate of advancement in technology speeds up, those in the CRE industry should become well-versed in the new tech tools available so they can advertise the upcoming possibilities to customers.

Related: How To Get Started in Passive Real Estate Investing

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

In the Real Estate Game, ’22 Is Going to Look a Lot Like ’21

There have always been long-standing rules about real estate ownership, including the three most important ones: location, location, location. But the one constant about real estate investing is that nothing ever stays the same. Even the location rule, because preferred locations change from year to year, and certainly from generation to generation.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ocnjdaily.com

Philip Goforth Discusses Due Diligence in Commercial Real Estate

Entering into any agreement that involves commercial real estate requires attention to detail and a sharp focus on the property and its potential. Those interested in purchasing should do everything in their power to gather all necessary information and uncover documents, financial details, and records dealing with the property. Philip...
REAL ESTATE
RichmondBizSense

Big deals: Top 10 commercial real estate transactions for 2021

It took nearly $1 billion — $979 million to be exact — to acquire the 10 priciest commercial properties sold in the Richmond region in 2021. While the list includes a data center and office buildings, seven of the 10 were apartment complexes, further punctuating the point that multifamily was arguably the hottest sector in Richmond-area commercial real estate this year.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cre#Innovation#Real Estate Company
therealdeal.com

Here are NYC’s largest commercial real estate finance deals of 2021

Since the onset of the pandemic, New York’s commercial real estate market has been the subject of doom and gloom prophecies. Employers are yet to order workers back to their physical workspaces en masse, but the market notched steady recovery throughout the year. Most significantly, lenders are still betting on Class A offices — putting a damper on bears’ prognostications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inman.com

WATCH: Innovation within real estate

Welcome to another episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it. This week’s topic: Innovation within Real Estate. We are constantly on the hunt for the latest...
REAL ESTATE
mckissock.com

Working With Real Estate Investors? Here’s Why They Make Great Clients

Are you wondering what the best clients to work with are to advance your real estate career? There are many different career opportunities in real estate. While some real estate agents and brokers prefer to work with homebuyers, others decide to specialize in working with property investors. Both niches have their advantages and disadvantages, but here’s why some people prefer working with investors.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Forbes

Four Reasons Commercial Real Estate Leaders Should Commit To ESG

Kenny Kane is the Chief Operating Officer at Firmspace. Environmental, social and governance initiatives play an increasingly large role in commercial real estate. In fact, 60% of respondents to CBRE’s 2021 Global Investor Intentions Survey said they “have already adopted ESG criteria as part of their investment strategies.”
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Five things to watch in Milwaukee-area commercial real estate and development in 2022

There will be notable projects advancing all over the region in 2022. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Commercial real estate debt investors face headwinds from many directions

Liquidity within global real estate financing markets remains deep. Several major catalysts — including the health crisis; the macro environment; a raft of sector-specific headwinds; and increased climate risk and environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements — are collectively institutionalizing change in how the financing market is structured and how loans are underwritten. Overall, the debt markets are in relatively good shape as we begin the new year, but headwinds seemingly from every direction are complicating the risk assessment for lenders.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

This real estate debt is roaring back to fund commercial properties thrown into flux by pandemic

Wall Street’s real estate CDO machine, shunned and largely idle since the global financial crisis in 2008, has come roaring back. A record of nearly $50 billion of short-term “bridge loans” on commercial real estate properties are slated to be spun into bond deals called “CRE CLOs” this year, according to BofA Global, a record that also marks the sector’s more than fivefold increase from 2020 issuance levels.
REAL ESTATE
freightwaves.com

Historic year continues for commercial real estate sales

Even as the historic growth rate of e-commerce sales has slowed in three of the past five quarters, the need for industrial warehouse space has not. According to a new report from logistics real estate firm Commercial Edge, transactions closed in the first 11 months of 2021 totaled $61.6 billion across its markets, setting a new all-time high for sales volume. Sales prices averaged $111 per square foot in November, up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NEWARK, CA
irei.com

42 percent of real estate funds planning to increase headcount in 2022

Two-fifths of real estate funds in Asia Pacific are planning to increase their headcount in 2022, according to a new survey from PwC and the Asian Association for Investors in Non-listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV). But, as with other parts of the financial services industry, recruiting the right talent can be challenging.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Does Your Real Estate Website Need a Landing Page?

Landing pages are essential components of a well-rounded real estate digital marketing strategy, and every successful real estate website employes them one way or another. A landing page is essentially the web page people access after clicking on a banner, text ad, or a promotional link. And, while you can choose any page of your website to act as a landing page, it will better serve you to design a different one for each specific marketing campaign and goal.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy