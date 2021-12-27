ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 major Denver projects offer a glimpse into office leasing for 2022

By Jensen Werley
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two major Denver projects provide a glimpse into the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denver Business Journal

Luxury apartment complex in Aurora sells for $104 million

The sale marks a continued shift in strategy for the Chicago-based buyer. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
AURORA, CO
worldpropertyjournal.com

Signed Office Leases in Manhattan Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

According to new data from CBRE, Manhattan ranked third among the 12 largest cities in the country for office market recovery in November 2021 with multiple measures of demand showing steady progress. Manhattan experienced an increased volume of leasing activity as companies actively searched for new space, along with a decline in the amount of sublease space put on the market.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Margaret Jackson

New condo project underway in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe

Condos at POP Denver will range in price from the low $200,000s to more than $1 million.(Courtesy of TreeHouse Real Estate) (Denver, Colo.) In a housing market that’s been short on condos and seen escalating sale prices, a New York-based developer is betting that when it opens POP Denver in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe in the spring of 2023, the units will be in high demand.
DENVER, CO
rebusinessonline.com

Presidium Begins Leasing 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit multifamily project located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, smart technology lock systems and Ecobee thermostats. Amenities include a pool, business lounge with conference rooms, rooftop terrace, fitness center, onsite car wash and a pet grooming area. Project partners include O’Brien Architects, interior design firm SLJ Design Group and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2022.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Buildings#Remote Work#Into The Future#Footprints
Sara B. Hansen

Denver prepares to add housing to 3 major shopping malls

The Cherry Creek West project plans to transform 13 acres of parking lot into a world-class community.(Courtesy Cherry Creek West) (Denver, Colo.) With three shopping destinations poised to undergo significant renovations to add housing and reduce retail space, the Denver metro is part of a national trend to convert traditional shopping centers into multi-use properties.
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Fully leased Interlocken office sells for $22.8M

A 122,000-square-foot office space in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park, half of which is occupied by an emerging player in the quantum computing industry, has been sold for $22.8 million. Crestone Real Estate LLC, through holding company CRE Interlocken 310, sold the two-story property at 310 Interlocken Parkway to a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-area Lenders

Information on The List was obtained from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Credit Union Administration reports. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Wisconsin-based Architecture Firm Expands to Colorado

DENVER — JLA Architects, a full-service architecture firm, announced its expansion today with a new Denver office. The office is open and operating at the Dairy Block (1800 Wazee Street, Suite 300), with open positions it is seeking to fill. This is JLA Architects’ third location, joining offices in Milwaukee and Madison (WI). In January, the firm will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The firm has a robust portfolio and is well known for its mixed-use & multifamily projects, civic/non-profit facilities, hospitality spaces, sports recreation facilities, retail environments, and senior housing developments. Their new office is led by local architect Erik Jansson (AIA) who has a career spanning 23-plus years including several acclaimed buildings in the greater Denver area for both public and private clients. He joins the firm’s operational leadership team as Vice President & Denver Office Director. Jansson explains what makes JLA different from other firms, “At the heart of our work is the desire to make our communities better – we’re community collaborators,” explains Jansson. “We believe in the adage ‘Listen more, talk less’. Whether we are talking with a client, a community leader, or other stakeholders, everyone has a voice. JLA isn’t a ‘my way or the highway’-type architecture firm.” As the firm has started to connect with Denver-area partners and community members, Founder and President Joseph Lee said he’s often asked what JLA’s specialties are. “We serve a wide variety of clients ranging from small business owners and private developers to large corporations. So as our firm has grown and evolved, we’ve strategically added team members that have diverse backgrounds and experiences to meet our unique clients’ needs. We’re looking forward to expanding our Denver team and serving the community.” About Joseph Lee & Associates (JLA) Architects JLA Architects provides a full range of planning and architectural services for various project types. With a focus on providing creative, real-world solutions to meet project goals they maintain client satisfaction as their highest priority. Founded in 2007 by Joseph Lee, JLA believes the firm’s success is dependent on the happiness of their clients and the success of each completed project. In 2021, JLA Architects’ Madison, WI office received a Dane County Small Business Award from InBusiness Magazine. Prior to that, the firm was recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as a ‘Best Place to Work’ in 2020. The firm currently has three locations with a total of 43 employees. Recent projects by the firm include: • The Center for Black Excellence & Culture (Madison, Wis.): a cultural center dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses and celebrating Black culture and history • The Highline (Fitchburg, Wis.): affordable senior housing • The Salvation Army (Madison, Wis.): homeless shelter renovation • The Black Business Hub (Madison, Wis.): a 64,000 s.f. hub for Black businesses including office suites, co-working spaces, small business development agencies, and two government agency tenants • Buck & Honey’s (Monona, Wis.): a locally owned, two-story restaurant with private event space and two levels of outdoor dining • MOSH Performance Center (Milwaukee area): an indoor sports & wellness facility • Vim & Vigor (Downtown Milwaukee): a mixed-use development • Grand on Main (Sun Prairie, Wis.): multi-tenant commercial development.
COLORADO STATE
Denver Business Journal

Denver airport leaders make the case for construction projects through 2027

Officials say their plans would increase the airport capacity to 100 million annual passengers. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DENVER, CO
denvervoice.org

Denver City Council advances affordable housing projects

City Council gave the initial thumbs up to more than $3.5 million in loans to build and preserve affordable homes in the city on December 15 during its Safety Committee meeting. All the funds will come from Denver’s linkage fee, which is assessed alongside standard permit fees, and every unit...
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Denver airport aims to create first-of-its-kind center for aviation workforce development

Information on the $40 million project was unveiled as airport leaders made their case for an additional $1.3 billion in funding for construction. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DENVER, CO
Bisnow

These Are The Largest Office Leases Signed In Houston In 2021

In 2021, the public conversation was less concerned about where to lease the perfect office and far more centered around whether most Americans would regularly work out of one again. Amid a flurry of new buzz phrases, from the Great Resignation to the Great Reshuffle, experts watched and wondered when the mass return to the office would happen, what shape it might take and if employees would return at all.
HOUSTON, TX
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
806
Followers
2K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy