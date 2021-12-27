2 major Denver projects offer a glimpse into office leasing for 2022

DENVER — JLA Architects, a full-service architecture firm, announced its expansion today with a new Denver office. The office is open and operating at the Dairy Block (1800 Wazee Street, Suite 300), with open positions it is seeking to fill. This is JLA Architects’ third location, joining offices in Milwaukee and Madison (WI). In January, the firm will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The firm has a robust portfolio and is well known for its mixed-use & multifamily projects, civic/non-profit facilities, hospitality spaces, sports recreation facilities, retail environments, and senior housing developments. Their new office is led by local architect Erik Jansson (AIA) who has a career spanning 23-plus years including several acclaimed buildings in the greater Denver area for both public and private clients. He joins the firm’s operational leadership team as Vice President & Denver Office Director. Jansson explains what makes JLA different from other firms, “At the heart of our work is the desire to make our communities better – we’re community collaborators,” explains Jansson. “We believe in the adage ‘Listen more, talk less’. Whether we are talking with a client, a community leader, or other stakeholders, everyone has a voice. JLA isn’t a ‘my way or the highway’-type architecture firm.” As the firm has started to connect with Denver-area partners and community members, Founder and President Joseph Lee said he’s often asked what JLA’s specialties are. “We serve a wide variety of clients ranging from small business owners and private developers to large corporations. So as our firm has grown and evolved, we’ve strategically added team members that have diverse backgrounds and experiences to meet our unique clients’ needs. We’re looking forward to expanding our Denver team and serving the community.” About Joseph Lee & Associates (JLA) Architects JLA Architects provides a full range of planning and architectural services for various project types. With a focus on providing creative, real-world solutions to meet project goals they maintain client satisfaction as their highest priority. Founded in 2007 by Joseph Lee, JLA believes the firm’s success is dependent on the happiness of their clients and the success of each completed project. In 2021, JLA Architects’ Madison, WI office received a Dane County Small Business Award from InBusiness Magazine. Prior to that, the firm was recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as a ‘Best Place to Work’ in 2020. The firm currently has three locations with a total of 43 employees. Recent projects by the firm include: • The Center for Black Excellence & Culture (Madison, Wis.): a cultural center dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses and celebrating Black culture and history • The Highline (Fitchburg, Wis.): affordable senior housing • The Salvation Army (Madison, Wis.): homeless shelter renovation • The Black Business Hub (Madison, Wis.): a 64,000 s.f. hub for Black businesses including office suites, co-working spaces, small business development agencies, and two government agency tenants • Buck & Honey’s (Monona, Wis.): a locally owned, two-story restaurant with private event space and two levels of outdoor dining • MOSH Performance Center (Milwaukee area): an indoor sports & wellness facility • Vim & Vigor (Downtown Milwaukee): a mixed-use development • Grand on Main (Sun Prairie, Wis.): multi-tenant commercial development.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO