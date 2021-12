Seriously, Grandma and Grandpa. What were you thinking?. It's a time honored tradition, I suppose. You spend the entire year slowly trying to rid your house of the noisiest, most dangerous and/or destructive toys your kids have accumulated and then, bam, it's Christmas again. Here come your parents or your in-laws, again, giving the gift of things you told your children -- or quietly told yourself, anyway -- you would never, ever buy for them.

