Right fit since ’86

ASHLAND The decor at Lara's Bridal and Formals has the feel of an upscale, contemporary boutique.

But the customer service tells another story.

Pauletta Wilson, who shares ownership of the store with her daughter, Lara Wilson-Clagg, said it's the most important aspect of the store's success.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service," Wilson said, noting word about the 35-year-old store has spread, drawing shoppers from throughout the Tri-State and as far away as Morehead, Charleston and beyond.

The beginning

Wilson opened the store in 1986 in the old Savage Building at the current location at 1501 Winchester Ave. and named the store after her daughter and current business partner, who was 5 at the time.

Wilson said her sister was getting married and couldn't find everything she needed at a single location, motivating Wilson to open a full-service operation. She had only one employee: Gladys Groves of Russell.

Groves, who said she worked there just a short time, said it was a good job.

"It was a very nice store to work in," she said. "(Wilson) was great to work for. I'm happy for their success in their store."

Two years later, the store expanded into a store that had sold children's clothing and later, into the space that had been occupied by Don's Menswear.

Wilson-Clagg started working at her mom's store when she was 15 and continued to do so as she earned her degree at Marshall University.

There is a dressing area with seating for those shopping with the bride and an addition for the sale and rental of tuxedoes.

Not only has the store, which now employs 18, including seamstresses, expanded physically, but product selection has grown, expanding from a bridal shop to also serving those preparing for formal occasions, from fancy parties to prom. Members of the wedding party also can be fitted with accessories and jewelry.

New approaches

Weddings themselves and the attire have changed radically.

"Wedding dresses aren't white anymore," Wilson said, pointing out a variety of subtly different colors on the clothing racks. "We have a white dress with black lace trim and there's another one that's all black a girl ordered for prom."

Many of the hues are cream or blush, much more flattering colors on most than the stark, white traditional gown. But white remains available, too.

Trying on the wedding dress is more of an event for some bridal parties.

"Some shoppers make it more intimate with just their mom or their best friend," Wilson-Clagg said. "We have had one group of 26 and they had paddles to vote on each dress."

While some brides still choose a traditional church wedding, Wilson-Clagg and her mother have met brides who are planning a destination wedding. Some opt for outdoor weddings, and back yard weddings and barn weddings have become popular in recent years. A new development is the micro-wedding, which is one with fewer than 100 guests.

With the recent addition of tuxes, Wilson said their store is able to outfit the entire wedding party regardless of the venue.

Of course, prom dress sales dropped off two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wilson-Clagg said some families had private proms for their students who didn't want to miss that high school tradition and now, prom dress sales have picked up.

The future

Wilson-Clagg's daughter, Emily, who is 8, spends time at the store, just as her mother did. Wilson-Clagg said Emily has picked out her favorite dress and enjoys "the glamour business."

Wilson and her daughter aim to be able to turn the business over to Emily some day, if she's interested. Meanwhile, the store owners appreciate their customers and plan to do their best to serve them.

"How great to have customers supporting us for 35 years," Wilson-Clagg said. "We can't exist without our customers."

Wilson agreed, adding customer service is the most important aspect of their job.

"We take pride in ourselves when it comes to customer service," she said. "We want every customer to walk out of here feeling pretty, and being satisfied with their purchase.

"We're just going to keep doing what we're doing and try to do it better," Wilson said.

