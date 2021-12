Following the closure of some art institutions across the U.K. and Europe, museums in the United States have begun to take new measures against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced that it would reduce visitor capacity effective immediately. Starting Thursday, indoor dining will be closed. “Please prepare for longer lines and wait times outside the Museum,” the museum said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience. The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is our first priority.” New York City, once the epicenter for Covid-19 in the United States, has...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO