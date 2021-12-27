ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics at Timberwolves: 5 prop bets for Monday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 4 days ago
After giving up a late lead on Christmas Day to the Bucks, the Celtics will try to bounce back on Monday night in Minnesota as they face the very short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves, who are without star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Monday’s game will begin at 8 ET on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports North.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Celtics-Timberwolves showdown at the Target Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Isaiah Thomas
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This mock trade brings back starting PG and rebuilds bench

Even Boston Celtics news and analysis sites that tend to want the team to avoid making trades are starting to change their ways. The 2021-22 Cs are simply not good enough to win consistently. It simply doesn’t matter who their opponent is on any given night. They’re not good enough to win with the roster as it is currently constructed.
NBA
