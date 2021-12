New York State reported a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. New data from the State Department of Health for Wednesday showed 38,835 new confirmed cases statewide, eclipsing the former one-day high of 19,942 on Jan 14. There were roughly the same number of test results reported on both dates: 324,671 on Jan. 14 and 324,786 on Dec. 22, but the positivity rate was 6.1% on Jan. 14 and 12% on Wednesday, a 97% increase. There were 28,924 new cases on Tuesday.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO