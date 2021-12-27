ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Parcel Delivery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, DHL, 3PL Central

Latest released the research study on Global Small Parcel Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Small Parcel Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key...

WRIC - ABC 8News

10 ways COVID has morphed the U.S. supply chain

(STACKER)— The pandemic has exposed many weaknesses in the U.S. economy. The effects of widespread furloughs and layoffs, business closures and high rates of unemployment were felt by many families — but the supply chain issues, which started early in the pandemic, helped bring to light the fragility of the national economy. COVID-19 was identified […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

AR/VR Chip Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the AR/VR chip market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the AR/VR chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to 24%. In this market, handheld devices are expected to remain the largest device type, and gaming segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing use of mobile devices, such as smartphones, significant increase in number of game users, and increasing awareness of the technology change.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Worth Observing Growth: MicroSoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MicroSoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, GE healthcare, Carestream Health, Alibaba Cloud, Agfa-Gevaert, Google Cloud Platform, Dell & Athenahealth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market May See a Big Move | Sensata Technologies, Continental, Zf Friedrichshafen, Autoliv

Worldwide Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Continental, Zf Friedrichshafen, Sensata Technologies, Nxp Semiconductors, Valeo, Aei, Te Connectivity, Stonkam, Omnivision Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, Autoliv, Magna International, Mobileye, Delphi Automotive & Robert Bosch.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Education Technology Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Apple, Cisco Systems, Dell

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Education Technology Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Education Technology market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
EDUCATION
bostonnews.net

Real Estate Software Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Accruent, Argus Financial Software, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Real Estate Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Real Estate Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Raw Chicken Meat Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Raw Chicken Meat Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Raw Chicken Meat market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Raw Chicken Meat industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Geology & Mine Planning Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Bentley, IBM, Hexagon Mining

Latest released the research study on Global Geology & Mine Planning Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Geology & Mine Planning Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Geology & Mine Planning Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are acQuire Technology Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia), Bentley (United Kingdom), Datamine (United Kingdom), Dassault Systemes (France), Deswik (Australia), Hexagon Mining Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Micromine (Australia), Maptek (Australia), RPMGlobal (Australia), Software AG (Germany) and SAP (Germany).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Asset Tokenization Platforms Market May See a Big Move | PixelPlex, Kaleido's, Divistock

Latest released the research study on Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Asset Tokenization Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Asset Tokenization Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PixelPlex (United States), Kaleido's (United States), CloudFabrix Software Inc. (United States), ABT Capital Markets (Canada), Divistock (United States), Harbor Platform ( United States), Consensys (United States), Neufund (Germany), Tokensoft Inc. (United States), Blockchain App Factory (India) and BrickBlock (Germany).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Endpoint Security for Business Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants AVG Technologies, Sophos, Symantec, Intel Security

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Endpoint Security for Business Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Anti-virus, URL Filtering, Application Control, Network Access Control], Applications [Large Enterprises, SMEs] & Key Players Such as Symantec Corporation, Intel Security (McAfee), Trend Micro Incorporated, AVG Technologies, Sophos, Kaspersky Labs, F-Secure, Eset, Panda Security & Bitdefender etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Endpoint Security for Business report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

304 Stainless Steel Market Swot Analysis by key players Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel, E. Jordan Brookes Company

The "Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2026" report has been added to HTF MI offering. Amid a recent slowing of demand, China commands a third of the global chemical market and is expected to maintain continued market and production growth in the years ahead for 304 Stainless Steel. Players need to consider shifting preferences among consumers who are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of the products they use. Some of them profiled in the study are Arcelor, thyssenkrupp, POSCO, YUSCO, Acerinox, Nippon Steel Corp., Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel, E. Jordan Brookes Company, Knight Precision Wire, NKS, United Performance Metals (UPM) (O'Neal), Sandmeyer Steel, Rolled Metal Products, O'Neal Steel & Penn Stainless.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market 2022-2028. A New Market Study, Titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services market offers an overview of the existing...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Taxi Booking Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Mobisoft, Codiant, RisingMax

Latest released the research study on Global Taxi Booking Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Taxi Booking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Taxi Booking Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Uber Technologies Ltd. (United States), AppDupe (India), FATbit Technologies (India), Mobisoft (United States), Space O Technologies (India), Octal IT solution (India), Codiant (United States), Enuke software (United States), RisingMax (United States) and Mindster (Aufait Technologies Pvt Ltd) (India).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Full Truckload (FTL) Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Full Truckload (FTL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Full Truckload (FTL) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Full Truckload (FTL) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Emerging Display Technology Market to Register Growth of ~18.9%, See Why

Emerging Display Technology Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Emerging Display Technology Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ritdisplay, Samsung, Pioneer, Segme, EON Reality, Lyncee Tec, RealView Imaging, LEIA, Holoxica, Zebra Imaging, Ovizio Imaging Systems, Avegant, MicroVision etc.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Audiobook Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Blinkist, Book Beat, Downpour

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Audiobook Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Audible, Blinkist, BookBeat, Downpour, Google Play, hoopla, iTunes, KOBO, Libby, Librivox, Libro fm, Nook Audiobooks, Qingting FM, Scribd, SoundCloud, Spotify, TuneIn, Ximalaya FM & YouTube etc.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Flying Cars Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Aero Mobil, Carplane, Terrafugia

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Flying Cars Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Airbus, PAL-V, AeroMobil, Carplane GmbH, Terrafugia (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group), Lilium, Ehang UAV, Kitty Hawk, Opener?Inc, Rolls-Royce, Toyota etc.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Enterprise SSDs Market - A comprehensive study by Key Players: Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, Corsair Memory

Global Enterprise SSDs Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise SSDs Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel, ADATA, Kingston Technology, Corsair Memory, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, Seagate, Micron Technology, Samsung, Toshiba Corp, SanDisk, Lenovo, Netac, Teclast, Hewlett Packard & Western Digital Corporation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Ad Serving Retargeting Platform Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Facebook, Google, Criteo

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Ad Serving Retargeting Platform Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS

