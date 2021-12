2020 and 2021 have been light on new releases thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeping audiences from theaters, but thankfully the upcoming awards season has encouraged streaming services to release the usual deluge of prestige dramas we can typically expect from this time of year. One of the most notable of these films is Sound of Metal which is being pushed as an awards vehicle for its star, Riz Ahmed. However, while Ahmed is fantastic in the lead role, the film has so much more to offer than just a great performance. The direction, sound design and especially its depiction of the Deaf community are all standouts in a movie that culminates in unexpected and heartwarming sincerity for anyone who watches it.

