RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported on itsCOVID-19 dashboard today the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases. Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year. The number of people visiting the emergency room for COVID-like illness also set a record at 4,171. The number of individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO