UTICA — Two children are dead and other people have been injured following an early morning fire on Utica's west side, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said the alarm was raised at 5:10 a.m. for a house fire at 1226 Thorn St. The 2 1/2-story residence is located on the city's west side, between York Street and Lenox Avenue. The home is a two-family dwelling and officials said the fire started and was largely contained to the second floor.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO