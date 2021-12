The Miami Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture but need a win this weekend to hold on to the spot. The Tennessee Titans are currently the second seed in the AFC playoff picture but need a win this weekend to keep the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the standings, while also keeping their second position away from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, as well as staying ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. There are a multitude of playoff implications for a matchup between the Dolphins and Titans.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO