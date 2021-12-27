ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

San Diego Gulls continue to postpone hockey games due to COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gulls game scheduled for Wednesday at Pechanga Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, the American Hockey League announced Monday. A...

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
Fans react to UCLA suddenly canceling holiday bowl over COVID protocols

EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – Holiday Bowl organizers formally announced cancellation of the game Wednesday, acknowledging they were unable to find a replacement team for UCLA, which was unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. “Sadly we are announcing that the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl...
Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
‘We Felt Lied To’: UCLA Cancels Holiday Bowl In San Diego Hours Before Kickoff Due To COVID-19 Protocols

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Just hours before kickoff, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State at San Diego’s Petco Park was abruptly canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins football program. “We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors, and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always...
Hall of Fame head coach, former SDSU coordinator, John Madden dead at 85

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hall of Fame football coach, innovator, broadcaster and video game icon John Madden has died. He was a legend in three different arenas, first as a head coach, a man who was a defensive coordinator alongside Don Coryell at San Diego State in the 60s, Madden went on to win 103 games and the Super Bowl 11 with the Oakland Raiders.
