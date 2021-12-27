San Diego Gulls continue to postpone hockey games due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Just hours before kickoff, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State at San Diego’s Petco Park was abruptly canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins football program.
“We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors, and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always...
