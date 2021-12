Carteret Mayor Daniel J. Reiman, was issued a traffic ticket for careless driving Thursday for a crash two days earlier in which he struck a parked vehicle near his home. In an email to NJ Advance Media, Reiman said he swerved to avoid a dog, resulting in a “simple accident,” his first ever, and nobody was hurt. He does not agree with the ticket, and his lawyer will fight it in court.

CARTERET, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO