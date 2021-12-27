ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Put forest communities in the driver’s seat

By Today at
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dec. 19 news article “The race to defuse Congo’s carbon bomb” helped spotlight an area of the world that was largely ignored until the 2017 seminal paper of Greta Dargie and Simon Lewis, et al. However, it neglected to present the viable, scalable solutions to defuse the carbon...

Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) has for more than 70 years managed our local forest as an extractive industry, demonstrating the same destructive practices seen on industrial timberlands. All while the values of local First People were ignored, and the last of the salmon spawning habitat was destroyed. JDSF first extracts the trees, and then the profits from the timber sale have been removed from our local economy. The land making up most of JDSF was purchased by the State of California from the Caspar Lumber Company in 1942, characterizing it as “cutover, burned over and otherwise denuded…”. The reality is that large tracts along headwater streams were unentered old-growth forests. Other areas that had been logged decades earlier were maturing into desirable second-growth forests at the time of purchase. The state of California recognized an opportunity to harvest timber from fifty thousand acres, the profits to help fund state expenditures. Without halting the harvest of trees in JDSF to pay for state spending beyond this local forest, there is no chance of changing the management practices within the forest to serve our local communities better.
