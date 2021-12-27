ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Bits: Fleury added to COVID protocol; de Haan removed

By Dave Melton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks gathered for their first post-Christmas practice on Monday with another round of roster shuffles preceding those happenings. On the COVID-19 front, Chicago still has one player in the league’s protocols as defenseman Calvin de Haan was removed while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was added:. The situation...

