NHL delays return to game play by a day, Dec. 27 games postponed

By Omar Pérez
 3 days ago

The National Hockey League announced last week that its regular season schduale will not resume prior to Dec. 28.

The NHL had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but they said that in order to allow the league “an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results” and to assess clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day.

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26.

The NHL said it is expecting to provide an update on its return to play by the end of the day on Sunday.

In the Bay Area, the San Jose Sharks game on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks has been postponed.

