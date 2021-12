The NBA is still experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has been affecting teams and their rosters every single day. This past week heavily impacted rookies specifically, as Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley are all in the league's health and safety protocols. With some of the top draft picks sidelined, it's led to a continued wave of some first-year players getting the most playing time of the season, and it's been great to see some end-of-bench guys and/or two-way players get a chance. Some are showing that they're deserving of a bigger role on their respective teams, which should make for some tough decisions when players return from protocols.

