ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Schenn steps up work at Blues practice as return to action nears

By Tom Timmermann St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND HEIGHTS — Forward Brayden Schenn, who hasn’t played since Dec. 12, seems to be getting closer to a return to action. After taking part in some, but not all, of practice on Sunday, Schenn was a full participant on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. After sitting out the five-on-five...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maryland State
KHBS

Razorbacks hard at work practicing in Tampa

“It really is just a different atmosphere that we haven’t experienced ever,” Hogs linebacker Grant Morgan says. Watch the video above for more information.
NFL
Boston Globe

Kyrie Irving returns to Nets practice, moves step closer to playing

Kyrie Irving doesn’t know when he’ll get his first playing time of the season. The fact that it’s sooner than later is good enough for him right now. Irving returned to practice Wednesday with the Brooklyn Nets, out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and potentially just a few days away from suiting up with the Eastern Conference leaders for the first time this season. A possible return date: Jan. 5, when Brooklyn visits Indiana, the next scheduled road game for the Nets. “Not going to lie,” Irving said. “It’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. ... But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it’s just on the road for away games, I’m grateful for that opportunity.” Irving has not played this season because he is unvaccinated and therefore not compliant with local rules in New York regarding those who work in the city. The Nets decided earlier this month that the time was right for Irving to return at least for road games — excluding ones in Toronto and San Francisco because of local policies in those cities — in a move that represented a significant shift in Brooklyn’s previous thinking that it would not want the perennial All-Star to be a part-time player. Irving, speaking to reporters in Brooklyn on Wednesday, said he respected the Nets’ stance.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
David Perron
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Brandon Saad
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
abc17news.com

Fields returns to practice, status for Giants game up in air

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was feeling good enough to practice Wednesday after missing a game because of an ankle injury. Whether the rookie will be ready to start when the New York Giants visit Soldier Field on Sunday was unclear. The Bears will monitor how he feels before deciding whether they will go with Fields, backup Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. Fields did not play in the win at Seattle after hurting himself in a Monday night loss to Minnesota in Week 15. Dalton was sidelined because of a groin injury so the Bears went with Foles. He threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining that led to a winning 2-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Blues#Covid#Canadian
PensBurgh

Evgeni Malkin gearing up to return in near future

Anytime Evgeni Malkin speaks to the media, it’s always gold. Yesterday in Malkin’s first public comments since May were no exception. In the immediate future, Malkin gave some specifics on the timeline for his return to the lineup following off-season knee surgery. He ruled himself out for the Penguins next two games, on Sunday at home against San Jose and next Wednesday against St Louis.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy