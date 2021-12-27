ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Equalizer, The Simpsons, The Rookie, Legends of the Hidden Temple, NFL Football

tvseriesfinale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, December 26, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football. Special: TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas. Reruns: The Simpsons, The...

tvseriesfinale.com

enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

John Madden had 3 rules as a football coach

John Madden is perhaps best known for having his name on one of the most popular video games of all time. He was also well known for being a football commentator and pitchman (Boom! Tough-actin Tinactin!). But before all that, Madden was a successful young coach. Madden was the head...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

John Madden, Excitable Coach Turned Entertaining NFL Broadcaster, Dies at 85

John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders who became an enjoyable NFL television analyst who informed millions of football fans with his excitable, everyman commentary, has died. He was 85. A 16-time Emmy Award winner who for nearly three decades made his enthusiastic in-the-trenches observations from the booth at CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the NFL announced.  Madden, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, underwent major heart surgery in December 2015 and had hip replacement surgery six months later. He lived in Pleasanton, California, and recently worked for the...
NFL
The Game Haus

NFL Legend John Madden Passes Away at 85

NFL legend John Madden has passed unexpectedly passed away at the age of 85 according to a statement released by the league. Madden played at a variety of different colleges, including the University of Oregon, before entering the NFL. He was drafted by the Eagles in 1959, but was injured before he could ever appear in an NFL game.
NFL
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Legends Of The Hidden Temple “The Egyptian Legend Of Isees”

Cristela Alonzo cheers on 4 teams, including an engaged couple, business partners, a married couple, and siblings, as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000 at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. About Legends of The Hidden Temple:. Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, “Legends of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TexansDaily

NFL Mourns Death of Legend John Madden at 85; 'He WAS Football,' Says Roger Goodell

Hall-of-Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose colorful style became the soundtrack of NFL games on TV for three decades, died Tuesday morning at age 85. "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure: Peacock Previews Sports Documentary Series (Watch)

Get ready to see what happened behind closed doors with NFL legend Joe Montana during his sports career. Peacock has released a trailer for the six-episode sports documentary series, Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure. Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release. “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure...
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

black-ish, This Is Us, FBI, Popstar’s Best of 2021, College Football

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 ratings — New episodes: (none). Specials: Popstar’s Best of 2021. Reruns: FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Masked Singer, black-ish, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, American Auto, and Grand Crew. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page...
TV & VIDEOS
INFORUM

Remembering football legend John Madden

The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . John Madden, the beefy, exuberant Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders who became one of America's best-known TV sports announcers and lent his name to a wildly successful football video game franchise, died on Tuesday at age 85, the National Football League said.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NFL Dominates Christmas Weekend

The NFL racked up big audiences on Christmas Day, with an afternoon game on Fox and NFL Network drawing the league’s second biggest viewership of the season. A primetime contest exclusive to NFL Network scored the second largest audience in its history. The big numbers for football helped push down the NBA’s Christmas showcase, but the three games on ABC had very consistent viewership. The Fox/NFL Network broadcast of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Cleveland Browns delivered 28.59 million viewers, trailing only Fox’s Thanksgiving game (37.84 million) this season and marking the most watched Christmas Day broadcast this century. Though...
NFL
Variety

Top 100 Telecasts of 2021: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ NFL Dominate, as Oscars Fail to Make the Cut

Without fail, the Academy Awards always winds up as one of the top 10 most-watched telecasts of the year in primetime. Until 2021. In a stunner, the Oscars didn’t even make this year’s list of the entire top 100. That’s a tremendous fall from grace for the ceremony, which in 2020 was TV’s No. 2 entertainment telecast, with 24.3 million viewers — behind only the post-Super Bowl airing of “The Masked Singer.” This year’s plunge to 10.7 million viewers puts it way down on the full list. Besides sports, that means more people watched 21 different episodes of “NCIS,” nine episodes...
NFL
TVGuide.com

Winter TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The holidays are wrapping up, which means there's new TV around the corner. Well, there's always new TV around the corner because we live in a time where you can't escape television, but there's more than normal new TV in the early months of the year as broadcast channels roll out their midseason premieres and bring shows back from their winter hiatuses.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: NBC's Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season. Having first eyed CBS, next up is NBC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each NBC series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that column you will find the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK (far left) represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo...
TV & VIDEOS

