The Equalizer, The Simpsons, The Rookie, Legends of the Hidden Temple, NFL Football

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season. Having first eyed CBS, next up is NBC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each NBC series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that column you will find the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK (far left) represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO