The Equalizer, The Simpsons, The Rookie, Legends of the Hidden Temple, NFL Football

John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders who became an enjoyable NFL television analyst who informed millions of football fans with his excitable, everyman commentary, has died. He was 85.
A 16-time Emmy Award winner who for nearly three decades made his enthusiastic in-the-trenches observations from the booth at CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the NFL announced.
Madden, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, underwent major heart surgery in December 2015 and had hip replacement surgery six months later. He lived in Pleasanton, California, and recently worked for the...
