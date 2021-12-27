ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine times

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0kM1_0dWyvfYw00
Isolation times cut: Medical workers prepare COVID-19 tests at a new site inside the Times Square subway station in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

U.S. health officials announced the cutting of isolation restrictions for Americans who catch COVID-19, trimming the wait time from 10 days to five, The Associated Press reported.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with increasing evidence that people infected with COVID-19 are most susceptible two days before and three days after symptoms develop, according to the AP.

A recent surge in omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant, also factored into the CDC’s decision.

The recommendation is not a mandate, but merely guidance for employers and state and local officials, according to the AP.

Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico are among the areas that have reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period, The New York Times reported.

While omicron may cause milder illnesses than COVID-19 or its delta variant, the number of people infected by the latest strain threatened to overwhelm hospitals, airlines and other businesses to remain open, the AP reported.

The national record for average daily cases is 251,232, set in January 2020, the Times reported.

Nearly 71,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 8% higher than the last week but well below previous peaks, the newspaper reported.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to experience more omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” Walensky told the AP on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Americans#The Associated Press#Ap#Omicron#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

‘Next to Impossible to Escape’: Omicron Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before

Barely a month after South African researchers discovered the most highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet, Omicron is wreaking havoc on the United States. The country has blown past last winter’s peak in new cases, there are mass staffing shortages in healthcare and other essential services, and public health experts are warning that—without mitigation measures, at least—it may be impossible to avoid being infected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Topeka Capital-Journal

COVID quarantine guidance differs in Topeka area and Kansas after CDC changes. Here's what to know.

Local and Kansas public health officials haven't adopted new federal guidance that shortens COVID-19 quarantine and isolation periods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday generally shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine times from 10 days to five days. "At this time Isolation and Quarantine periods have NOT...
KANSAS STATE
idyllwildtowncrier.com

CDC shortens isolation time

All living American presidents endorse COVID vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is taking two holiday weeks off from updating its COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review, but it has shortened its recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy