Coronavirus: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine times

Isolation times cut: Medical workers prepare COVID-19 tests at a new site inside the Times Square subway station in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

U.S. health officials announced the cutting of isolation restrictions for Americans who catch COVID-19, trimming the wait time from 10 days to five, The Associated Press reported.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with increasing evidence that people infected with COVID-19 are most susceptible two days before and three days after symptoms develop, according to the AP.

A recent surge in omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant, also factored into the CDC’s decision.

The recommendation is not a mandate, but merely guidance for employers and state and local officials, according to the AP.

Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico are among the areas that have reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period, The New York Times reported.

While omicron may cause milder illnesses than COVID-19 or its delta variant, the number of people infected by the latest strain threatened to overwhelm hospitals, airlines and other businesses to remain open, the AP reported.

The national record for average daily cases is 251,232, set in January 2020, the Times reported.

Nearly 71,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 8% higher than the last week but well below previous peaks, the newspaper reported.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to experience more omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” Walensky told the AP on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

