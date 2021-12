Florida authorities are on the hunt to find the “Grinch” who stole Christmas gifts and other items worth $1,600 from a home, according to the local sheriff’s office. A man broke down the door of a home in Lakeland around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 and ransacked the place, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office described in a post on Facebook. Once he entered, the thief stole wrapped presents from under the tree that were meant for the two girls, ages 11 and 8.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO