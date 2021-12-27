INSIDE LOOK: How Tulsa Police Victim Services Helps Victims Of Violent Crimes

While Tulsa Police Detectives have investigated dozens of homicides this year, shootings, and other violent crimes, another team steps in to help the victims.

The TPD victims services unit has helped more than 2,000 victims of violent crime over the last two years.

Whitney Allen who is the director of the Victim Services Unit says when the detectives are busy, it means her unit is busy too. She says when someone is having the worst days of their life, they want them to know there is someone there for them.

Allen spent years as a Tulsa Police detective, going after the criminals, to get justice for victims. Now, she's the shoulder to lean on, for victims.

"Detectives are always busy working the case they've been assigned, with getting all the paperwork together for a successful prosecution. What we found is that was kind of leaving a gap for someone that has been victimized to get help and services," said Allen.

Allen and her team are there immediately for victims following a crime, ready to help them with whatever they need. It may be counseling, housing, food, or connecting them with the victim's compensation fund.

"When you have a homicide you all of a sudden have a funeral expense, that your family wasn't expecting and may not be prepared to handle or pay for. That's something we can help them get," said Allen.

The recent supreme court ruling on tribal jurisdiction has impacted state law enforcement's ability to investigate suspects, but the same goes for victims. So, Allen helped spearhead the Tulsa County Victim Services Coalition where Tulsa Police, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Creek Nation, Cherokee Nation, and others meet up, to work together to make sure no victim is forgotten.

"I think it is so important that there is someone that focuses on the victim. and to get them the help that they need and get them going in the direction that they need," said Allen.

Allen says they will also be teaming up with Tulsa Public Schools for a program called "Handle With Care." When there is a school-aged child involved in a traumatic event, they relay that information to the school, so they are aware, and can better serve the young victim.

"Every single victim we have spoken to, I can say with 100%, which you can't say often, they are genuinely grateful we are calling," said Allen.

Allen says the grant to fund the unit will be up next September, and they will be asking the City of Tulsa to fund the unit full time, so they can continue helping victims.