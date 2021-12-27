ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend with sword to set him free from 'entities'

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBCxy_0dWyua7600

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword on Christmas Eve.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the Barberry area near Quince Street in regard to a report of "suspicious activity." On the scene, officers found Brittany Wilson standing outside the home with blood on her clothes.

Upon further investigation of the home, officers reportedly located Wilson’s deceased 34-year-old boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, in the basement. Police said he appeared to have suffered from stab wounds on his body.

According to KFVS-TV, Wilson allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword because she believed Foster had "entities living inside his body for the past several months."

Officers told KFVS that Wilson claimed her boyfriend was harvesting body parts from other people, and she was "setting him free" of his entities by stabbing him. Wilson reportedly called the police after stabbing him three times.

Wilson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on $2 million bond.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Minnesota landlord allegedly shot his sister and father after seeking their eviction

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old landlord allegedly shot his father and sister to death just days after trying to evict them from their duplex. According to KSTP-TV, Ibn Abdullah owns a duplex on the 3700 block of Lake Drive, where he lives in one unit and rents the other unit out to his father, 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah, and sister, 55-year-old Crystal M. Abdullah.
MINNESOTA STATE
truecrimedaily

St. Louis man charged in death of girlfriend’s son after initially claiming toddler was hit by car

ST. LOUIS (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son was found dead in early December. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KTVI-TV that on Dec. 10, the victim’s mother left her child in Timothy Robinson’s care because she had a job interview. When the mother returned home to the 2600 block of Rutger Street at approximately 2 p.m., she found her son Emmanuel Ware unconscious with several wounds on his head and body.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
truecrimedaily

Soldier arrested in Florida after infant hospitalized for brain bleed and broken jaw

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old soldier was arrested on Christmas after he allegedly dropped a 3-month-old child, causing a brain bleed and a broken jaw. According to WFLA-TV, which cites a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit, Brandon Uffre was "in the care, custody, control" of the infant in the early hours of Dec. 24. He was reportedly staying with the child and the child's mother when he allegedly tripped while holding the infant.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

2 Mississippi men accused of kidnapping, beating and throwing man into trunk on Christmas Eve

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- Two men were arrested for reportedly kidnapping and beating a 50-year-old victim on Christmas Eve. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens kidnapped a man at gunpoint from a residence on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point. The two allegedly threw him in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty before driving to another home in the same town. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was beaten and thrown into a second car trunk.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
truecrimedaily

Denver man suspected of killing 5 people in shooting knew most of the victims: Police

DENVER (TCD) -- Police believe the man suspected of opening fire and killing five people Monday knew many of his victims in a shooting rampage that spanned two cities. Law enforcement officials with the Denver Police Department and Lakewood Police Department spoke in a press conference Tuesday and provided more details about the events that took place on the evening of Dec. 27. John Romero, the public information officer with the Lakewood Police Department, identified the suspect as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.
DENVER, CO
truecrimedaily

14-year-old arrested on suspicion of killing 3 teens in Texas convenience store shooting

GARLAND, Texas (TCD) -- Police arrested a 14-year-old male they believe is responsible for killing three teens and injuring another in a shooting Sunday evening. The Garland Police Department wrote in a statement that officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound on Dec. 26 at a convenience store in the 700 block of West Walnut Street. Responding officers found four injured males inside the store, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
truecrimedaily

Celebrity manager found dead in trunk after suspected 'sadistic' torture; boyfriend arrested

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was found dead in the trunk of her car last week. According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department, in on Dec. 23, LAPD officers and Simi Valley Police Department officers went to the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue to follow up on a missing person call. Angela "Angie" Kukawski had been reported missing the day prior. Los Angeles Police said Kukawski was found dead in her car, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Murder#Police#Tcd#Kfvs Tv
truecrimedaily

4 arrested after North Carolina woman reportedly kidnapped, stabbed, and burned

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Three men and one woman were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a 45-year-old woman with a metal object. According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 1, deputies responded to a call about a cutting incident in Crossroads Church Road. They discovered 45-year-old Kathy Jo Miller, who was reportedly suffering from an apparent stab wound in the lower part of her body. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and concluded Miller "had been kidnapped, stabbed and burnt with a metal object."
SURRY COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

California man accused of torturing girlfriend to death on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend on Christmas Eve in what officials are saying was an act of domestic violence. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement deputies from their Thousand Oaks patrol responded to a call in the 600 block of McCloud Avenue at approximately 1:18 a.m. Deputies located an unresponsive female victim at the scene who was suffering from serious injuries. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the woman but did not succeed and she was pronounced dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
truecrimedaily

Arkansas dad accused of killing infant son who suffered 'abusive head trauma'

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (TCD) -- A father was arrested and charged with capital murder this week after his infant was son died from what officials said was "abusive head trauma." The Hot Springs Police Department said officers responded to a call at 220 Bellaire Drive about an unresponsive infant on Dec. 17 at 6:40 p.m. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Medical personnel at Arkansas Children’s Hospital attempted lifesaving efforts, but the child was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. that day.
ARKANSAS STATE
truecrimedaily

Uber driver accused of kidnapping after ‘hidden passenger’ found ‘stowed away’ in backseat

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- Authorities are searching for an Uber driver after a passenger reportedly called 911 regarding a kidnapping Wednesday morning. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger called around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Trinity Boulevard in New Port Richey. The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger reported "a physical altercation with a hidden passenger in the vehicle stowed away under a blanket in the backseat."
PASCO COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy