Missouri woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend with sword to set him free from 'entities'

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword on Christmas Eve.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the Barberry area near Quince Street in regard to a report of "suspicious activity." On the scene, officers found Brittany Wilson standing outside the home with blood on her clothes.

Upon further investigation of the home, officers reportedly located Wilson’s deceased 34-year-old boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, in the basement. Police said he appeared to have suffered from stab wounds on his body.

According to KFVS-TV, Wilson allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword because she believed Foster had "entities living inside his body for the past several months."

Officers told KFVS that Wilson claimed her boyfriend was harvesting body parts from other people, and she was "setting him free" of his entities by stabbing him. Wilson reportedly called the police after stabbing him three times.

Wilson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on $2 million bond.