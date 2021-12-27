ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft fixes WSATools error so that it finally shows up on Microsoft Store search

By Sayan Sen
Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSATools now correctly shows up on Microsoft Store's search. Earlier, when one would search wsatools or something of that sort in the search bar, a different app called "Apk™Installer" would pop up instead of the real WSATools. This app seemed like a total copy-paste hack job of the real...

www.neowin.net

