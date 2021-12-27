WVWC Women’s Basketball

CALIFORNIA, PA — The Buckhannon- Upshur varsity girls’ basketball team (4-0) traveled to the campus of California University of Pennsylvania to participate in the 2021 California (PA) Holiday Hoop Fest. Tuesday night, in their first of their two games of tournament play, the Lady Bucs found themselves facing a tough challenge, as they were pitted against the West Greene (PA) Lady Pioneers (4-1). The Lady Bucs wasted little time establishing themselves as defensive force, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 10-5 in the first quarter. Offensively, senior guard Shelby McDaniels and junior forward Kendal Currence scored all 10 of the team’s first quarter points, while defensively the Lady Bucs length and aggressiveness clearly pushed the Lady Pioneers’ ball handlers out of their comfort zone.

