ProLaunch Travel Insurance for Canadian Students Studying Outside of Ontario

insidehalton.com
 5 days ago

Protecting Canadian students studying outside their...

marketplace.insidehalton.com

News 4 Buffalo

Canada increases travel restrictions for Canadians again

OTTAWA, Canada (WIVB) — Canada is increasing travel restrictions for residents again. Health officials there announced Friday that Canadians taking short trips to the United States will have to come back with a negative COVID test. Leaders say they are trying to be prudent as the Omicron variant spreads across the globe. The new testing […]
healthing.ca

Ontario study suggests Omicron is much less severe

The threat of hospitalization or death seems to be much lower with Omicron than with the Delta variant. As the Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases in several provinces, a new study out of Ontario suggests those infected with the variant are significantly less likely to face hospitalization or death compared with those who have the Delta variant.
thebrockvoice.com

Winter break extended for Ontario students

Earlier today, the Province of Ontario announced that they are extending the winter break for all students and that all schools in Ontario will be closed on Monday January 3 and Tuesday January 4 to students. All students will return to classes on Wednesday, January 5. This direction also applies to students enrolled in DDSB@Home.
eturbonews.com

Santa Claus cleared for travel in Canadian airspace

Making sure he didn’t wait ’til the night before Christmas to prepare for his journey, Santa had his proof of vaccination ready and made sure that his COVID-19 test was negative before takeoff. Canada’s Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, is happy to announce that he has...
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel insurance benefits

There are lots of travel insurance benefits that will help you feel more secure when you’re traveling abroad. It’s worth spending a small amount of money to get everything you need to be covered. Make sure you have the insurance policy on your phone or printed out in case you do need to use it.
newspressnow.com

Traveling after the holidays? Consider insurance and COVID-19 restrictions

Travelers looking to get away after the holidays should be doing a little extra planning. Lisa Deal has been a travel agent in Savannah, Missouri, for 36 years at Deal Travel & Cruises LLC. She said those looking to go somewhere with a warmer climate are willing to work through COVID-19 restrictions for different countries.
WDVM 25

Travel experts encourage residents to get travel insurance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — COVID continues to impact holiday air travel — according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were over 2,000 canceled flights on Wednesday in the United States.  Travel agents are encouraging residents to look into obtaining travel insurance, specifically COVID-19 travel insurance, which covers COVID-related medical emergencies when you’re traveling outside […]
Motor1.com

Traveling And Car Insurance: How To Prepare For A Road Trip

Road trips have been an iconic piece of American culture since the Ford Model T hit the road in the early 1900s. From the splendor of the Grand Canyon to the unspoiled mountains of Vermont, the United States holds seemingly endless road trip opportunities. After the stress of the pandemic,...
Insurance Journal

SiriusPoint Invests in Canadian Digital Life Insurer PolicyMe

SiriusPoint Ltd., the Bermuda-based global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced a strategic investment in PolicyMe Corp., a digital life insurance provider specializing in Canadian individual term life insurance. PolicyMe aims to modernize and improve the process of buying life insurance with streamlined customer experience including automated underwriting. SiriusPoint’s strategic...
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
