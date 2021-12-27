ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bill targeting US company vetoed by Polish president

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2UaU_0dWyu7nO00

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a bill that would have required Discovery, a U.S. media company, to forgo its controlling share of a Polish television network.

“Contracts have to be kept,” Duda said when he announced his decision, according to The Associated Press. “For us Poles it is a matter of honor.”

Duda added that the legislation would have violated a U.S.-Polish treaty signed in the 1990s and could have cost Poland billions of dollars, the AP noted.

The U.S. company's stake in the privately owned Polish network, TVN, is the largest American investment in Poland, where the nationalist government has challenged certain democratic norms.

Discovery had previously threatened to sue Poland over the investment, which was first purchased for $2 billion by Scripps Networks Interactive, another U.S. company, the wire service noted.

The bill, which Poland's lower house of parliament passed, would have prohibited any non-European entity from owning 50 percent or more of a stake in Polish television or radio broadcasters.

The Law and Justice Party had argued in favor of the policy, saying that entities outside of Poland should not have so much power in molding public opinion, the AP added.

“European countries protect their media market against excess foreign capital, considering this area strategic for security and national security,” party spokeswoman Anita Czerwinska said, adding that the decision could lead to “submission to other states [and] their interests,” according to the AP.

But Duda's decision, which was unpopular among many Poles but expected to be supported in the U.S., was considered a victory for freedom of speech and media independence, the AP reported.

Comments / 1

Related
dallassun.com

Polish president vetoes media law prohibiting foreign ownership

Polish President Andrzej Duda has vetoed a law that would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish media outlets. If passed, the U.S.-based Discovery group would have had to sell its stake in the TVN24 news network. Officials argued that the law would limit the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Duda
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Media Company#The Associated Press#Ap#Tvn#American#Non European#The Law And Justice Party#Poles
Deadline

Discovery Polish Broadcast Assets Safe For Now After President Andrzej Duda Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery-owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business. The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Poland’s president says he will veto media bill opposed by US

WARSAW — Wary of jeopardizing Poland’s relations with the United States, its closest ally and military protector, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, on Monday announced that he would veto a contentious media bill that could have led to an American-owned television station losing its license. The veto frustrated...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Polish president vetoes controversial media law decried by U.S.

Under pressure from the United States, the Polish president on Monday vetoed a controversial media law that was widely viewed as targeting an American-owned media outlet. U.S. and European Union officials, along with dozens of Polish media outlets, had decried the proposal, warning it could undermine an independent press in the Central European country.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Poles demand president veto law affecting US-owned channel

WARSAW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Poles on Sunday staged nationwide protests including a thousands-strong rally outside the presidential palace to demand the head of state veto a law they say would limit media freedoms in the European Union's largest eastern member. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament on Friday, the legislation would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

428K+
Followers
51K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy