After decades of coming close, missing by handfuls of votes, Zeeland native Jim Kaat is a Hall of Famer. Kaat was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night from the Golden Era Committee. He will go in with his former Minnesota teammate Tony Oliva as well as Latino pioneer and Mr. White Sox Minnie Minoso and Brooklyn great Gil Hodges.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO