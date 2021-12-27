California man accused of torturing girlfriend to death on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend on Christmas Eve in what officials are saying was an act of domestic violence.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement deputies from their Thousand Oaks patrol responded to a call in the 600 block of McCloud Avenue at approximately 1:18 a.m. Deputies located an unresponsive female victim at the scene who was suffering from serious injuries. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the woman but did not succeed and she was pronounced dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined the victim "had been tortured prior to her death." She has not been publicly identified yet.

The woman’s 21-year-old boyfriend who lives with her, Saul Nava, was at the scene, according to the statement. Detectives searched Nava’s residence and reportedly "seized evidence related to the crimes." Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public because it was a domestic violence incident.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies took Nava into custody on charges of murder, mayhem, and torture. His bail is set at $2 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28.