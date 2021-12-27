ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Feud over security light leads to fatal shooting, deputies say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Stock photo of crime-scene tape. (Kali9/Getty Images)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide, deputies said.

On Monday, deputies responded to the 26400 block of Fishermans Road in Paisley in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Timothy Patch, dead in the driveway of his home.

Further investigation led deputies next door, where they found the shooter, Eric Hilderbrand, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies that the two neighbors have been feuding since October.

According to deputies, the dispute stemmed from a security light coming from the victim’s home that the shooter complained was too bright and was shining into his bedroom.

On Monday, a confrontation happened in the victim’s driveway that led to the shooting.

