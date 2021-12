An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.TVP said a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Sunday Mirror said the arrest came after security controllers monitoring CCTV spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow.The Mail on Sunday said sources suggested the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO