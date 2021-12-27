ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes says facing Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is a 'great challenge'

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the hottest team in the NFL right now, as they have won eight straight games and have clinched the AFC West. This weekend, Kansas City will face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has won two straight games and looks strong on offense. After his team’s...

The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Set To Get Major Boost This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs took the field this past Sunday rather short-handed due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization throughout last week. Slowly but surely, the AFC leaders are getting back to full strength. That includes getting one of their best offensive players back for Week 17.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Gave His Linemen A Special Christmas Gift

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bought his linemen some sweet gifts for Christmas. Burrow spoke last week about how he had something good for his line and he made sure to deliver. He bought each member of the offensive line custom G-Shock watches that are covered in diamonds. He had 13...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of NFL legend John Madden

NFL coaching and Broadcasting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. They will remember Madden for his days as a Super Bowl-winning head coach for the Oakland Raiders, for his 30 years as an NFL broadcaster, and as the face of the Madden video game franchise which is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. With the tweets pouring in left-and-right, it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that had one of the more poignant responses. As a former cover athlete for Madden’s video game franchise, the news hit hard on Mahomes.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Joe Burrow and the Bengals meet Mahomes’ Chiefs. Who wins in Week 17?

Chiefs -5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Chiefs are currently the only team to officially clinch an AFC playoff spot. They sit atop the NFL standings in the AFC, with an 11-4 record. Keep in mind, this team started the season 1-2, then 2-3, and everybody was panicking. While the Chiefs have not quite been the same dominant point-scoring machine offensively this year, they’re still top four in points per game (28.1).
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Patrick Mahomes's Fiancée to Chiefs Doubters: ‘Playoffs Here We Come’

The Chiefs didn't have a vintage start to the season, losing four of its first seven games. But over the past several weeks, few, if any, NFL teams have looked as dominant during Kansas City's eight-game win streak, as the team has built an average margin of victory of 20.2 points over that span. Sunday's 36–10 win against the Steelers gave the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West title.
NFL
Miami Herald

Bengals’ Burrow wins Week 16 with season-best game, but Brady laughing at No. 1 in NFL QB rankings

BURROW WINS WEEK 16 WITH SEASON-HIGH SCORE AMONG ALL-TIME BEST IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS. BUT CAN ANYONE FIND THE PASSING LANE ON BRADY’S SEASON LEAD?: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow scored a season-best 71.25-point game last week — only the fifth 70-plus game in the 24-year history of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson won Week 5 this season with 70.10 points. Before that 70 had not been surpassed since 2015. The single-game record, 80.10, was set by Ben Roethlisberger in 2014. The gargantuan game lifted Burrow in the crowed hunt for the No. 2 overall spot in the rankings, with the QBs currently second through 10th all bunched within 41 points of second place Matthew Stafford of the Rams. The question: Can anyone catch Tampa’s Tom Brady and his seemingly insurmountable 53-point lead with two weeks to play? Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa climbs two more spots in the rankings, to No. 21 overall, with his Monday night showing in the win in New Orleans. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 25 chart (plus other Dolphins) through Week 16:
NFL

