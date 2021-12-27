ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Sheriff's detectives investigate after a body is found in Tulare field

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378M1i_0dWyryEL00

Tulare County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death, just outside of Tulare.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, deputies said they found a dead man in a field near Avenue 244 and Road 68. The victim's body had suffered "obvious signs of trauma," stated Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the department.

Roads in the area were blocked throughout the morning as detectives worked to collect evidence.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado, of Tulare. An exact cause of death will be released after an autopsy is performed.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Sheriff's detectives investigate after a body is found in Tulare field

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Suspicious Death#Sheriff#Visalia Times Delta
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

535
Followers
147
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy